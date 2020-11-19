Oxford scientists expect COVID-19 vaccine data by Christmas Thursday, 19 November 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

LONDON (AP) — University of Oxford scientists expect to report results from the late-stage trials of their COVID-19 vaccine by Christmas, a key researcher said Thursday as he discussed the team’s latest findings.



Dr. Andrew Pollard, an expert in pediatric infection and immunity at Oxford, said research was slowed by low infection rates over the summer, but the Phase III trials are now accumulating the data needed to report results as a renewed surge of the pandemic hits countries around the world. Oxford is developing its vaccine in conjunction with the drugmaker AstraZeneca.



“I think we’re getting close, and it’s definitely going to be before Christmas based on the progress,” Pollard said in an interview with the BBC.



Pollard discussed progress in the late-stage trials as Oxford released a study based on earlier research that found the vaccine was well tolerated and produced a strong immune response in people over 70. This is important because vaccines often don’t work as well in older people, Pollard said.



“The reason that we’re so delighted is the we’re seeing the immune responses look exactly the same, even in those who are over 70 years of age,” Pollard said.



The findings were based on a so-called phase II trial of 560 people, including 240 over the age of 70. The results of the peer-reviewed study were published Thursday in the Lancet, an international medical journal.



Phase II vaccine trials provide important preliminary data but don’t prove whether they ultimately prevent people from getting sick. Oxford and AstraZeneca are waiting for the results of phase III trials on thousands of people around the world to show whether their vaccine is safe and effective.



Two other drugmakers, Pfizer and Moderna, this week reported preliminary... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Reuters Studio - Published 13 hours ago Video Credit:- Published Vaccine deliveries could start before Christmas - BioNTech CEO 01:37 Speaking to Reuters TV, BioNTech Chief Executive Ugur Sahin said on Wednesday if all goes well, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration could grant emergency-use by Christmas. You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Epidemiologist encouraged by latest Oxford vaccine trial data



Epidemiologist Dr Mike Tildesley says that the University of Oxford's latesttrial results for its potential coronavirus vaccine is 'good news' as itsuggests it produces a strong immune response in.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:55 Published 3 hours ago Astra Zeneca's 'Oxford' COVID-19 Vaccine Found Safe, Especially For Elderly



A new study reveals a COVID-19 vaccine under development in England safely promotes an immune response against the virus. According to UPI, the vaccine is in Phase 2 of clinical trials with Astra.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37 Published 12 hours ago New US vaccine may be 94.5% effective



Early data from a Covid-19 vaccine produced in the US shows that it is nearly95% effective. The company Moderna claims that this product is even moreeffective than the Pfizer jab which was seen as the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:47 Published 3 days ago

