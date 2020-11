Facing collapse, the famed Arecibo Observatory will be demolished

Thursday, 19 November 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

Photo: Universal Images Group via Getty ImagesThe world-famous Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico , known for helping scientists peer into deep space and listen for distant radio waves, is set to be decommissioned and demolished after engineers concluded that the facility’s structure is at risk of a collapse. While teams will try to salvage some parts of the observatory, the decommission will bring an end to the popular 57-year-old telescope, which has been featured in numerous films and television shows.The decision comes after two major cables failed at the facility within the last few months, causing significant damage to the observatory. The National Science Foundation (NSF), which oversees Arecibo, assessed the impact of the cable breaks and found that the facility’s other...