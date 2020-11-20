Best of Black Friday 2020 – Streaming Media Players: Fire TV from $18, HomeKit/AirPlay 2 Roku $25, more

Global  
 

Well, this is it, folks. Black Friday is just over a week away, and we’ve seen just about everything there is for the upcoming shopping holiday. Earlier this week, we started to dive into the best gaming, Google, Amazon, home goods, smart home, Apple, TV, and headphone deals you’ll be able to find during Black Friday. Now, it’s time to take a look at the best streaming media player deals for Black Friday 2020. What all will be on sale? Well, for starters, we’re going to see HomeKit and AirPlay-enabled Roku devices from $25, but keep reading to find out everything else that will be on sale.

