Black Friday game deals: Watch Dogs, Tony Hawk, Final Fantasy, Sonic, much more
Sunday, 22 November 2020 () As part of today’s Black Friday game deals, Amazon is now offering Watch Dogs Legion on PS4 and Xbox One (with Smart Delivery) for *$29.99 shipped*. This is matching the My Best Buy membership holiday listing and is the lowest advertised Black Friday price we have seen. Regularly $60, today’s offer is 50% off, $10 under today’s Target Black Friday price, and a perfect opportunity to jump into the open-world London and build your own squad of hackers and special agents. But the early Black Friday game deals don’t stop there as there are loads of advertised deals now live down below including The Last of Us Part II, Spider-Man, Final Fantasy VII: Remake, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, Resident Evil 2, Cuphead, Aladdin and The Lion King, and many more.
On November 27th, Black Friday will arrive with some of the best deals you can possibly imagine. Major retailers such as Amazon, Nordstrom, Dyson, Sur La Table, Macy’s, Brooklinen and Target are having can’t-miss sales that will cover your holiday shopping and much more! Don’t miss out and be...