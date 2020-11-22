Global  
 

Belkin Black Friday sale: Thunderbolt 3 hubs, Qi chargers, more from $15 (Up to 50% off)

9to5Toys Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Amazon is now launching a Belkin Black Friday sale with a collection of smart home accessories, chargers, and more starting at *$15*. Shipping is free for Prime members as well as on orders over $25. Our top pick is on the Belkin Powerhouse iPhone and Apple Watch Charging Station for *$49.99*. Down from its $100 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 50% in savings, is $10 under previous mentions, and marking a new all-time low. Delivering a designated spot to refuel your iPhone and Apple Watch, this charging station is a great way to streamline your desk or nightstand. On top of its built-in Lightning connector, there’s also an integrated Apple Watch charging puck to complete the package. Over 965 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below the fold for all of our top picks from the Belkin Black Friday sale.

Video Credit: Cerise Media English - Published
News video: Boots Is Having a Black Friday Sale and People Are Going Crazy For This Deal!

Boots Is Having a Black Friday Sale and People Are Going Crazy For This Deal! 01:00

 Boots Is Having a Black Friday Sale and People Are Going Crazy For This Deal!

