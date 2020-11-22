Belkin Black Friday sale: Thunderbolt 3 hubs, Qi chargers, more from $15 (Up to 50% off)
Sunday, 22 November 2020 () Amazon is now launching a Belkin Black Friday sale with a collection of smart home accessories, chargers, and more starting at *$15*. Shipping is free for Prime members as well as on orders over $25. Our top pick is on the Belkin Powerhouse iPhone and Apple Watch Charging Station for *$49.99*. Down from its $100 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 50% in savings, is $10 under previous mentions, and marking a new all-time low. Delivering a designated spot to refuel your iPhone and Apple Watch, this charging station is a great way to streamline your desk or nightstand. On top of its built-in Lightning connector, there’s also an integrated Apple Watch charging puck to complete the package. Over 965 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below the fold for all of our top picks from the Belkin Black Friday sale.
Venezuelans flocked to shopping centres in Caracas, the country's capital city, on Friday to take advantage of the first "Black Friday" discounts that were brought forward a week in the South American..