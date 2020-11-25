DuroMax’s Dual Fuel Generator sees big-time price drop at Amazon: $384 (Reg. $550+) Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Today only, as part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is offering the DuroMax XP4850EH Dual Fuel Portable Generator for *$383.99 shipped*. Originally $1,000, it sells for between $550 and $770 at Amazon with today’s offer being the lowest we can find. Home Depot is charging $549 right now for comparison. This model can run on either propane or gasoline with a 3.96-gallon tank and can provide up to “3,850 running watts.” Alongside the ability to run at 120V and 240V simultaneously, it also ships with an electric start, oil funnel, spark plug wrench, tools set, wheels and handle kit, and DC charging cables. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 3,500 Amazon customers. More details below.



