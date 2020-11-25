Global  
 

An enhanced version of 'Metro Exodus' is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

engadget Wednesday, 25 November 2020
An enhanced version of Metro Exodus is on the way to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, developer 4A Games and publisher Deep Silver have confirmed. Those who own the first-person shooter on PS4 or Xbox One will get a free upgrade on the respective p...
