Amazon’s Under Armour Black Friday Deals start at $7 Prime shipped: Socks, outerwear, more

9to5Toys Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering *up to 25% off *Under Armour apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Under Armour 6-Pack Adult Resistor 3.0 Crew Socks for *$16.49 Prime shipped*. Regularly priced at $22, that’s the lowest price we’ve seen in a year. These socks are sweat-wicking, perfect for pairing with fall or winter boots, and would make a great stocking stuffer idea. Plus, this style has arch support to promote comfort and have anti-odor properties. They can be worn by women or men alike and and they’re rated 4.7/5 stars with 4,500 reviews. Head below the jump to find additional deals today and be sure to check out the Amazon adidas sale here with prices starting at just *$10*.

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: How The Pandemic Is Changing Black Friday

How The Pandemic Is Changing Black Friday 00:41

 The pandemic has changed how retailers operate on Black Friday. According to CNN Business, over 50% of customers feel anxious about being in brick and mortar location during the holiday. They anticipate doing 64% of their shopping online. Experts say that amping up online shopping could signal a more...

