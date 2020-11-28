Global  
 

Former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh dies at 46

The Verge Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh dies at 46

Tony Hsieh, the former CEO of online shoe retailer Zappos has died, the company confirmed Saturday. Hsieh retired from the Las Vegas-based company in August, after 20 years at the helm. Under his leadership, Zappos became known for its customer service and employee-focused company culture. Hsieh wrote a best-selling autobiography titled “Delivering Happiness” that detailed his philosophy.

Amazon acquired Zappos for $1.2 billion in 2009, and kept Hsieh on as CEO. He said in 2010 he had decided to sell to the e-commerce giant because Amazon recognized “the uniqueness of Zappos’s culture and Amazon’s duty to protect it. We think of Amazon as a giant consulting company that we can hire if we want—for instance, if we need help redesigning...
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Tony Hsieh, former Zappos CEO, passes away at 46

Tony Hsieh, former Zappos CEO, passes away at 46 03:49

 Former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh has passed away.

