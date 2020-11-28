Global  
 

Apple Watch Cyber Monday deals are available now, and the Apple Watch Series 6 is at an all-time low of $330

Business Insider Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Here are the best Apple Watch Cyber Monday deals. Save $70 on the Series 6 and $20 on the SE and Series 3.
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Apple Store Black Friday Deals

Apple Store Black Friday Deals 00:26

 Apple Store Black Friday Deals

Related news from verified sources

Apple Cyber Monday deals on AirPods, the Apple Watch, and more are available now ahead of November 30 — here are the best discounts

 Here are the best Apple Cyber Monday deals on the AirPods, iPad, iPhone, and Apple Watch.
Business Insider

Apple Watch Series 3 is $119 for a limited time, go quick!

 *Update: *Now matched at Amazon! One of the most anticipated Black Friday deals of the year is now available, Apple Watch Series 3 is down to *$119 shipped*...
9to5Toys

Apple Watch deals start at $110 for Black Friday: Series 4 $220, more (Refurb)

 Today only, Woot is offering certified refurbished Apple Watch models from *$109.99*. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership; otherwise, a $6...
9to5Toys