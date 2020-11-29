Darth Vader actor David Prowse has died at 85

Joe Biden Wants To Make Gig-workers Full-time Employees



CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images Joe Biden's presidency is likely good news for Uber and Lyft. The companies won big in California with Prop. 22, a law the President-elect was vocally opposed to. With the new gig-work model in place, companies are likely to try and replicate it in other states. Federal efforts to classify drivers or couriers as employees are likely to fall flat thanks to a divided congress, experts say. Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published on January 1, 1970