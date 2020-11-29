Darth Vader actor David Prowse has died at 85
David Prowse played Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy | THIERRY ZOCCOLAN/AFP via Getty Images
David Prowse, the actor who played Darth Vader in the original Star Wars films, has died, the Associated Press reported. He was 85.
George Lucas asked Prowse to audition for Star Wars after seeing the 6-foot-6 actor in the 1971 Stanley Kubrick film A Clockwork Orange. Prowse had his choice of playing Chewbacca or Vader, and opted for the latter because, as he told the BBC, “you always remember the bad guy.” Plus, he added, he didn’t fancy wearing Chewbacca’s fur suit.
Prowse played Luke Skywalker’s erstwhile father in Star Wars, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi, but famously, his voice didn’t make it into the films. He said all Vader’s lines, but the voice of James Earl Jones was later dubbed in.
RIP David Prowse, 85.
T...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
David Prowse English bodybuilder, weightlifter, and actor
David Prowse, the original Darth Vader in 'Star Wars,' dies at 85David Prowse, the weightlifter-turned-actor who was the body, though not the voice, of Darth Vader in the original "Star Wars" trilogy, has died.
USATODAY.com
Darth Vader actor David Prowse dies aged 85
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:03Published
Darth Vader Fictional character in the Star Wars franchise
'Star Wars' Darth Vader Actor Dave Prowse Dead at 85Dave Prowse, the actor who played Darth Vader in 'Star Wars,' has died. Dave's agent, Thomas Bowington, said ..."It’s with great regret and heart-wrenching..
TMZ.com
Agence France-Presse International news agency headquartered in Paris
Cash and Carrie: US sanctioned Hong Kong leader has no bank accountHONG KONG (AFP) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said she has "piles of cash" at home as she has no bank account after the United States slapped sanctions on her in..
WorldNews
Facebook is deleting evidence of war crimes, researchers sayPhoto credit should read ARUN SANKAR/AFP via Getty Images
On October 24th, 2020, an art trafficker in Darnah, Libya posted a series of unusual ads...
The Verge
Joe Biden Wants To Make Gig-workers Full-time Employees
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Uber and Lyft just scored a huge federal transportation contractPhoto by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images
The US government awarded a big transportation contract to Uber and Lyft this week, authorizing the..
The Verge
Stanley Kubrick American filmmaker
Giant Monolith Discovered in Utah Desert, Big '2001' VibesCue up Richard Strauss' 'Also Sprach' and the enchanting wailing sirens, because it sure looks like Stanley Kubrick's classic SciFi flick is coming to life .....
TMZ.com
George Lucas American film director, producer, screenwriter, and entrepreneur
The Mandalorian’s biggest mystery answered by diving into the prequels’ most controversial aspectImage: Lucasfilm Ltd.
For much of The Mandalorian, Baby Yoda has existed as the show’s ultimate MacGuffin. The Empire — particularly, Giancarlo..
The Verge
Natalie Portman's children have yet to see her in Star Wars
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:54Published
Chewbacca Fictional character in the Star Wars franchise
James Earl Jones American actor
Related videos from verified sources