The mysterious Utah monolith has disappeared
A mysterious monolith appeared, then disappeared, in rural Utah | Utah Department of Public Safety
The Utah monolith has now disappeared almost as abruptly as it was discovered.
The Utah Bureau of Land Management released a statement that the “illegally installed structure” had been removed from its public lands by an unknown party, likely on November 27th, after receiving national and international attention.
“The BLM did not remove the structure which is considered private property,” according to the statement posted to the agency’s Facebook page. “We do not investigate crimes involving private property which are handled by the local sheriff’s office.”
The 10- to 12-foot steel object was first discovered by the Utah Department of Public Safety during a sheep-counting expedition in the Utah desert on November 18th. There was “no...
Monolith in the Utah Desert Mysteriously DisappearsIt's a mystery shrouded in a mystery ... the monolith has disappeared. The shiny metal, which was adorned a remote area of Utah, is there no more ... according..
TMZ.com
Utah monolith: Has the mysterious metal object disappeared?A mysterious metal monolith discovered last week in the desert in the US state of Utah has disappeared, officials say. Utah's Bureau of Land Management said it..
WorldNews
That Mysterious Monolith in the Utah Desert? It’s Gone, Officials SayThe metal structure has been removed, Utah officials said on Saturday, adding that they had not taken it down.
NYTimes.com
