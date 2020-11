The mysterious Utah monolith has disappeared

Sunday, 29 November 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

A mysterious monolith appeared, then disappeared, in rural Utah | Utah Department of Public SafetyThe Utah monolith has now disappeared almost as abruptly as it was discovered.The Utah Bureau of Land Management released a statement that the “illegally installed structure” had been removed from its public lands by an unknown party, likely on November 27th, after receiving national and international attention.“The BLM did not remove the structure which is considered private property,” according to the statement posted to the agency’s Facebook page. “We do not investigate crimes involving private property which are handled by the local sheriff’s office.”The 10- to 12-foot steel object was first discovered by the Utah Department of Public Safety during a sheep-counting expedition in the Utah desert on November 18th. There was “no...