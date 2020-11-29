The mysterious Utah monolith has disappeared

Star Wars’ David Prowse immensely affable, C-3PO actor says



Actor Anthony Daniels has paid tribute to his Star Wars costar David Prowse, who passed away at the age of 85, describing him as an “immensely” affable and warm person. Prowse was best known for playing Darth Vader in the in the original Star Wars trilogy, while Daniels starred as droid C-3PO. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

