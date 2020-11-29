Global  
 

The mysterious Utah monolith has disappeared

The Verge Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
The mysterious Utah monolith has disappeared

The Utah monolith has now disappeared almost as abruptly as it was discovered.

The Utah Bureau of Land Management released a statement that the “illegally installed structure” had been removed from its public lands by an unknown party, likely on November 27th, after receiving national and international attention.

“The BLM did not remove the structure which is considered private property,” according to the statement posted to the agency’s Facebook page. “We do not investigate crimes involving private property which are handled by the local sheriff’s office.”

The 10- to 12-foot steel object was first discovered by the Utah Department of Public Safety during a sheep-counting expedition in the Utah desert on November 18th. There was “no...
Proof Of Aliens On Earth? Utah Public Officials Find Mysterious Monolith

Proof Of Aliens On Earth? Utah Public Officials Find Mysterious Monolith 00:50

 The Utah Department of Public Safety spotted an unusual object this month (Nov 20). Crew members found a metal monolith installed in the ground in a remote area of red rock. The Aero Bureau & Utah Division of Wildlife Resources had been conducting...

Monolith in the Utah Desert Mysteriously Disappears

 It's a mystery shrouded in a mystery ... the monolith has disappeared. The shiny metal, which was adorned a remote area of Utah, is there no more ... according..
TMZ.com

Utah monolith: Has the mysterious metal object disappeared?

 A mysterious metal monolith discovered last week in the desert in the US state of Utah has disappeared, officials say. Utah's Bureau of Land Management said it..
WorldNews

That Mysterious Monolith in the Utah Desert? It’s Gone, Officials Say

 The metal structure has been removed, Utah officials said on Saturday, adding that they had not taken it down.
NYTimes.com

