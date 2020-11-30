Global  
 

Best Fashion Cyber Monday deals: Nike, adidas, Lululemon, GAP, Cole Haan, North Face, more

9to5Toys Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
The Cyber Monday Fashion deals are rolling in with *up to 75% off* top brands for this season. Plus, a majority of retailers are offering free shipping as well. Score deals on activewear from Nike, adidas, New Balance as well as outerwear from The North Face, and Merrell. Plus, polish your look with huge discounts on Cole Haan, Nordstrom, and many more. We’ve done the hard work for you and put together a list of all of the best Cyber Monday sales below. You will also want to stay on top of our fashion guide throughout the rest of Cyber Monday for additional incoming sales.

 This is not a drill: You can get up to 50% off at Nordstrom right now.

