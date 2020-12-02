Fortnite’s latest season adds new locations and weapons, along with Baby Yoda and the Mandalorian
Following a cataclysmic event starring the supervillain Galactus, the latest season of Fortnite is almost here. Chapter 2: Season 5 has been dubbed “zero point,” and it involves hunters from different realities joining forces to fight something called “the loop.” Most importantly: one of those hunters is the Mandalorian, accompanied as always by Baby Yoda (aka Grogu).
While last season was entirely Marvel-themed, season 5 features a bevy of new original Fortnite characters, in addition to the famed Star Wars bounty hunter. Those who purchase this season’s battle pass will be able to unlock characters like an ancient warrior and a sci-fi hunter that looks ripped from a Tsutomu Nihei manga. There’s also a creature called “Mancake the...
