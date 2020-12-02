Apple Music Replay 2020: How to find your top songs, artists, albums, and more

Global  
 

Apple Music Replay is Apple’s competitor to Spotify Wrapped, allowing Apple Music subscribers to access details on their most listened to songs, albums, and artists of the year. Here’s how to find your Apple Music Replay 2020 year-in-review.

