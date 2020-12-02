Living the full Cyberpunk 2077 lifestyle will cost you over $2,000 and your dignity Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ( 2 minutes ago )

We are eight days away from the release of Cyberpunk 2077, but with all of the brand tie-ins for the upcoming roleplaying game, you could mistakenly think it was already out. Throughout the year, developer CD Projekt Red has teamed up with multiple companies to create a slew of cyberpunk-themed items from gaming mice to game controllers and, yes, even energy drinks.



The target audience: people who love both the color yellow and dystopian motifs so much that they'd be willing to look at them, wear them, and even drink them at all times. The good news for Cyberpunk 2077 fans is there are plenty of ways to show off your fandom, from the official CDPR "samurai" varsity jacket to the profoundly hideous Cyberpunk-themed Secretlab Omega gaming...

