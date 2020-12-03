Global  
 

China: Moon probe preparing to return rock samples to Earth

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
China: Moon probe preparing to return rock samples to EarthBEIJING (AP) — China’s latest lunar probe has finished taking samples of the moon’s surface and sealed them within the spacecraft for return to Earth, the government announced Thursday.

The Chang’e 5, the third Chinese probe to land on the moon, is the latest in a series of increasingly ambitious missions for Beijing’s space program, which also has a probe en route to Mars carrying a robot rover.

The Chang’e 5 touched down Tuesday on a mission to return lunar rocks to Earth for the first time since 1976.

The probe “has completed sampling on the moon, and the samples have been sealed within the spacecraft,” the China National Space Administration said in a statement.

Plans call for the upper stage of the probe to be launched back into lunar orbit to transfer the samples to a capsule for return to Earth.
 A Chinese spacecraft which has landed on the moon has started collectedsamples of rock and debris.

