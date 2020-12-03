The Morning After: Fortnite returns with Baby Yoda and a subscription service
Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Fortnite’s new season is keeping the battle royale title close to its Disney ally. Following all the Marvel nods, we’re back to Star Wars. This time around, it’ll include the latest main characters, Din Djarin — the Mandalorian himself — and the pro...
