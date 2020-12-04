The Mandalorian is a video game hero, and the new episode finally turns up the difficulty
Lucasfilm Ltd.
It’s often been commented that The Mandalorian is designed a lot like a video game. The Mandalorian himself feels like a player character, running around a galaxy full of people who are always in need of something, doing different side-quests for NPCs in exchange for help or a new piece of gear. (That’s part of what makes him such a great fit in Fortnite.)
But in season 2, episode 6, “The Tragedy,” those comparisons are even more pronounced with the reintroduction of Star Wars characters that first appeared as high-level video game enemies.
*Spoilers for **The Mandalorian, season 2 **and the 1995 PC game **Star War: Dark Forces** below.*
Dark Troopers are back.
Originally introduced in Star Wars: Dark Forces, the Dark Troopers were meant to be a...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Lucasfilm American film and television production company
John Boyega had heart-to-heart with Kathleen Kennedy after 'Star Wars' complaints
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:44Published
Fortnite 2017 video game developed by Epic Games
God of War’s Kratos is now available in FortniteImage: Epic Games
After a not-so-subtle tease from Sony on Wednesday, God of War protagonist Kratos is now available as a purchasable skin in..
The Verge
God of War’s Kratos is coming to battle his way through the Fortnite universeFortnite is no stranger to tie-ins — the battle royale’s season 5 battle pass has already kicked off with a picture-perfect Mandalorian and Baby Yoda skin,..
The Verge
The Mandalorian is the perfect Fortnite characterAnyone who buys the battle pass for the new season of Fortnite gets a nice initial bonus: a playable version of none other than the Mandalorian himself. He..
The Verge
Where to buy the Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti graphics card, starting 6am PT WednesdayNvidia RTX 3060 Ti | Photo by Tom Warren / The Verge
Nvidia’s $399 RTX 3060 Ti is available to purchase on Wednesday, December 2nd — and 6am PT /..
The Verge
Star Wars: Jedi Knight
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources