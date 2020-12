The Mandalorian is a video game hero, and the new episode finally turns up the difficulty

Friday, 4 December 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

It’s often been commented that The Mandalorian is designed a lot like a video game. The Mandalorian himself feels like a player character, running around a galaxy full of people who are always in need of something, doing different side-quests for NPCs in exchange for help or a new piece of gear. (That’s part of what makes him such a great fit in Fortnite .)But in season 2, episode 6, “The Tragedy,” those comparisons are even more pronounced with the reintroduction of Star Wars characters that first appeared as high-level video game enemies.*Spoilers for **The Mandalorian, season 2 **and the 1995 PC game **Star War: Dark Forces** below.*Dark Troopers are back.Originally introduced in Star Wars: Dark Forces, the Dark Troopers were meant to be a...