The Mandalorian is a video game hero, and the new episode finally turns up the difficulty

The Verge Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
It’s often been commented that The Mandalorian is designed a lot like a video game. The Mandalorian himself feels like a player character, running around a galaxy full of people who are always in need of something, doing different side-quests for NPCs in exchange for help or a new piece of gear. (That’s part of what makes him such a great fit in Fortnite.)

But in season 2, episode 6, “The Tragedy,” those comparisons are even more pronounced with the reintroduction of Star Wars characters that first appeared as high-level video game enemies.

*Spoilers for **The Mandalorian, season 2 **and the 1995 PC game **Star War: Dark Forces** below.*

Dark Troopers are back.

Originally introduced in Star Wars: Dark Forces, the Dark Troopers were meant to be a...
