Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chinese probe prepares to return moon rocks to Earth

SeattlePI.com Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese probe that landed on the moon transferred rocks to an orbiter Sunday in preparation for returning samples of the lunar surface to Earth for the first time in almost 45 years, the space agency announced.

The upper stage of the Change’e lander blasted off Friday from the lunar surface. If the mission succeeds, it will make China the third country after the United States and former Soviet Union to bring moon rocks to Earth.

The ascent stage docked with a robot spacecraft orbiting the moon at 5:42 a.m. Sunday (2142 GMT Saturday), state media reported, citing the China National Space Administration. Samples were transferred to the orbiter 30 minutes later.

A capsule carrying the rock samples is due to land in China’s northern grasslands in the Inner Mongolia region in mid-December. They will be the first fresh samples of the lunar surface obtained by scientists since the Soviet Union's Luna 24 probe in 1976.

The CNSA released a photo taken by the orbiter showing the ascent stage rocket approaching for a rendezvous.

China is in the midst of a series of increasingly ambitious space missions including a probe en route to Mars and development of a reusable space plane. Plans call for returning a human to the moon five decades after American astronauts.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Yahoo News - Published
News video: Chinese Probe Lands on Moon to Collect Samples

Chinese Probe Lands on Moon to Collect Samples 00:51

 Chinese Probe Lands on Moon to Collect Samples

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Lunar first for China as spacecraft takes off from Moon [Video]

Lunar first for China as spacecraft takes off from Moon

A Chinese spacecraft has lifted off from the Moon with a cargo of lunar rocks,beginning the first stage of its return to Earth. Chang'e 5 is the thirdChinese spacecraft to land on the Moon and the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published
China’s Chang’e-5 Begins Collecting Moon Samples After Historic Landing [Video]

China’s Chang’e-5 Begins Collecting Moon Samples After Historic Landing

If Chang’e-5 makes it back to Earth, they’ll be the first samples brought back in 44 years.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:02Published
Chinese space probe collects moon samples [Video]

Chinese space probe collects moon samples

A Chinese spacecraft which has landed on the moon has started collectedsamples of rock and debris.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published

Related news from verified sources

China's space probe has landed on the moon and will bring rocks back to Earth

 It will be the first time samples from the moon have been brought back to Earth since the 1970s.
euronews

China says probe sent to retrieve lunar rocks lands on moon

 BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese robot probe sent to return lunar rocks to Earth for the first time since the 1970s landed on the moon Tuesday, the government...
SeattlePI.com

China says probe sent to retrieve lunar rocks lands on moon

 BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese robot probe launched to return lunar rocks to Earth landed on the moon Tuesday, the government announced. The Chang'e 5 probe...
SeattlePI.com