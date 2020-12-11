The Mandalorian takes a stand on the line between good and evil in its latest episode
Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Photo: Lucasfilm Ltd.
“Empire. New Republic. It’s all the same to these people,” comments Migs Mayfield (Bill Burr) in the latest episode of The Mandalorian.
For a while, it seems that the show believes it, dressing Mando up in stormtrooper armor as he goes to desperate lengths to save Baby Yoda (neé Grogu) from Moff Gideon. In “The Believer,” it’s not an X-Wing swooping in triumphantly to save our heroes; it’s Imperial TIE Fighters — a symbol that fans have come to associate with the forces of evil in the galaxy, potent symbology that The Mandalorian’s first season finale relied on to great effect.
And director Rick Fukuyama works to really sell the audience on the victory of the Empire: soaring music plays in the background, as the base’s garrison rushes...
Photo: Lucasfilm Ltd.
“Empire. New Republic. It’s all the same to these people,” comments Migs Mayfield (Bill Burr) in the latest episode of The Mandalorian.
For a while, it seems that the show believes it, dressing Mando up in stormtrooper armor as he goes to desperate lengths to save Baby Yoda (neé Grogu) from Moff Gideon. In “The Believer,” it’s not an X-Wing swooping in triumphantly to save our heroes; it’s Imperial TIE Fighters — a symbol that fans have come to associate with the forces of evil in the galaxy, potent symbology that The Mandalorian’s first season finale relied on to great effect.
And director Rick Fukuyama works to really sell the audience on the victory of the Empire: soaring music plays in the background, as the base’s garrison rushes...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Lucasfilm American film and television production company
Star Wars: Andor starring Rogue One’s Diego Luna is coming to Disney Plus in 2022Image: Disney
Star Wars: Andor, Disney’s new Disney Plus show starring Diego Luna as Cassian Andor from Rogue One, is launching in 2022, Disney..
The Verge
Hayden Christensen returning as Darth Vader in Obi-Wan KenobiHayden Christensen will reprise his role as Darth Vader in the Disney Plus series Obi-Wan Kenobi, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy announced..
The Verge
Star Wars: Lando is a new ‘event series’ coming to Disney PlusJustin Simien — the* *writer, producer, and director of Dear White People — is creating a Lando Calrissian ‘event series’ for Disney Plus, fittingly..
The Verge
Wonder Woman 1984’s Patty Jenkins is directing the next Star Wars movie, Rogue SquadronWonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins will take on the next main Star Wars movie, Rogue Squadron. The film is slated to be released in December..
The Verge
New Republic (Star Wars) Fictional government in Star Wars
Bill Burr American actor, comedian, and podcaster
Mandalorian (character) Star Wars character
The Mandalorian is the perfect Fortnite characterAnyone who buys the battle pass for the new season of Fortnite gets a nice initial bonus: a playable version of none other than the Mandalorian himself. He..
The Verge
Moff Gideon Fictional character in the Star Wars franchise
Related news from verified sources