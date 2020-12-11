Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Mandalorian takes a stand on the line between good and evil in its latest episode

The Verge Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
The Mandalorian takes a stand on the line between good and evil in its latest episodePhoto: Lucasfilm Ltd.

“Empire. New Republic. It’s all the same to these people,” comments Migs Mayfield (Bill Burr) in the latest episode of The Mandalorian.

For a while, it seems that the show believes it, dressing Mando up in stormtrooper armor as he goes to desperate lengths to save Baby Yoda (neé Grogu) from Moff Gideon. In “The Believer,” it’s not an X-Wing swooping in triumphantly to save our heroes; it’s Imperial TIE Fighters — a symbol that fans have come to associate with the forces of evil in the galaxy, potent symbology that The Mandalorian’s first season finale relied on to great effect.

And director Rick Fukuyama works to really sell the audience on the victory of the Empire: soaring music plays in the background, as the base’s garrison rushes...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Lucasfilm Lucasfilm American film and television production company

Star Wars: Andor starring Rogue One’s Diego Luna is coming to Disney Plus in 2022

 Image: Disney

Star Wars: Andor, Disney’s new Disney Plus show starring Diego Luna as Cassian Andor from Rogue One, is launching in 2022, Disney..
The Verge

Hayden Christensen returning as Darth Vader in Obi-Wan Kenobi

 Hayden Christensen will reprise his role as Darth Vader in the Disney Plus series Obi-Wan Kenobi, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy announced..
The Verge

Star Wars: Lando is a new ‘event series’ coming to Disney Plus

 Justin Simien — the* *writer, producer, and director of Dear White People — is creating a Lando Calrissian ‘event series’ for Disney Plus, fittingly..
The Verge

Wonder Woman 1984’s Patty Jenkins is directing the next Star Wars movie, Rogue Squadron

 Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins will take on the next main Star Wars movie, Rogue Squadron. The film is slated to be released in December..
The Verge

New Republic (Star Wars) New Republic (Star Wars) Fictional government in Star Wars


Bill Burr Bill Burr American actor, comedian, and podcaster


Mandalorian (character) Mandalorian (character) Star Wars character

The Mandalorian is the perfect Fortnite character

 Anyone who buys the battle pass for the new season of Fortnite gets a nice initial bonus: a playable version of none other than the Mandalorian himself. He..
The Verge

Moff Gideon Moff Gideon Fictional character in the Star Wars franchise


Related news from verified sources

Will ‘Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic’ Star Gina Carano’s Cara Dune?

Will ‘Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic’ Star Gina Carano’s Cara Dune? “The Mandalorian” is a huge hit for Disney+, so it should come as no surprise that during Disney’s investor call on Thursday the company announced not one...
The Wrap Also reported by •PolygonThe Verge

The Mandalorian takes a stand on the line between good and evil in its latest episode

The Mandalorian takes a stand on the line between good and evil in its latest episode Photo: Lucasfilm Ltd. “Empire. New Republic. It’s all the same to these people,” comments Migs Mayfield (Bill Burr) in the latest episode of The...
The Verge Also reported by •UpworthyThe Wrap

Disney+ Adds 2 ‘Mandalorian’ Spinoffs From Jon Favreau, Including Rosario Dawson’s ‘Ahsoka’

Disney+ Adds 2 ‘Mandalorian’ Spinoffs From Jon Favreau, Including Rosario Dawson’s ‘Ahsoka’ Disney+ announced two spinoffs of its hugely popular “Star Wars” series “The Mandalorian” on Thursday. One will focus on Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson)...
The Wrap Also reported by •The Verge