Fortnite can now run at 120 frames per second on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

The Verge Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Fortnite can now run at 120 frames per second on PS5 and Xbox Series X/SImage: Epic Games

Fortnite will now be able to run at 120 frames per second on the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S. The game already received next-gen features like 4K at 60fps and dynamic visuals when the new consoles launched, but now Epic is updating the free battle royale game to take even more advantage of the hardware.

“120FPS Mode” can be enabled in Fortnite’s video settings, but like other performance modes in console games, it does come with some caveats. Turning on 120fps will cap the resolution of the PS5 and Xbox Series X at 1440p rather than the usual 4K, while also reducing some graphical settings like shadows, post-processing, and streaming distances.

On the slightly less powerful Series S, enabling 120fps caps resolution at 1080p and reduces...
