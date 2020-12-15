Fortnite can now run at 120 frames per second on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S
Image: Epic Games
Fortnite will now be able to run at 120 frames per second on the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S. The game already received next-gen features like 4K at 60fps and dynamic visuals when the new consoles launched, but now Epic is updating the free battle royale game to take even more advantage of the hardware.
“120FPS Mode” can be enabled in Fortnite’s video settings, but like other performance modes in console games, it does come with some caveats. Turning on 120fps will cap the resolution of the PS5 and Xbox Series X at 1440p rather than the usual 4K, while also reducing some graphical settings like shadows, post-processing, and streaming distances.
On the slightly less powerful Series S, enabling 120fps caps resolution at 1080p and reduces...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Fortnite 2017 video game developed by Epic Games
Fortnite gets a performance mode so it runs better on older PCsIt’s no mean feat that Fortnite manages to run as well as it does on just about any conceivable platform — from mobile to Switch to high-end gaming PC...
The Verge
Sony, Microsoft, Nintendo unite on new set of safety principles for online gamingImage: Microsoft / Sony / Nintendo
Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo, who among them effectively control the entirety of the console gaming market, have..
The Verge
The 14 biggest trailers and announcements from The Game Awards 2020There weren’t any bombshells on the scale of last year’s Xbox Series X reveal, but the 2020 edition of The Game Awards was still packed with news and..
The Verge
Master Chief joins the cast of FortniteAt the 2020 edition of The Game Awards, developer Epic revealed the latest character to join the cast of Fortnite: Master Chief from Halo. The news isn’t a..
The Verge
PlayStation 5 2020 Sony video game console
Best Buy will have the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S available online on December 15thPhoto by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge
It’s been over a month since the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S were released, and if you have been trying to purchase..
The Verge
Will Smith Surprises Cancer-Stricken Teen with PS5, Jason Derulo HelpsWill Smith's not playing games when it comes to bringing smiles this holiday season ... and he's pulling out all the stops with help from his celeb pals. Will..
TMZ.com
Demon’s Souls remake is down to its lowest price ever at B&H Photo todayImage: PlayStation
The holiday shopping season is in full swing; if you are still looking for gifts to give to loved ones or even yourself, there are..
The Verge
Consumer guides: Tech Gift ideas for everyone in your holiday listShopping tips on how to navigate between 7 iPhones, 3 Apple Watches, Xbox vs. PS5 and all those cheap TVs.
USATODAY.com
Xbox Series X and Series S Microsoft's fourth line of home video game consoles
Microsoft Flight Simulator is coming to next-gen Xbox consoles next summerMicrosoft Flight Simulator was always planned to come to Xbox consoles as well as PCs, and now Microsoft has finally given a timeframe for its release. It’ll..
The Verge
Nintendo Switch, a console you can actually buy right now, outsold PS5 and Xbox Series X in NovemberPhoto by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge
The best-selling video game console in the US last month was not any of the new hardware from Microsoft or..
The Verge
Next-gen sports games get subtle, solid improvementsOne of my favorite things to do whenever new consoles come out is see how sports games run on them. It’s not that I necessarily expect them to be all that..
The Verge
Epic Games American video game company
Free two months Disney Plus subscription announced for players making in-game purchases in Fortnite
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:18Published
4K resolution Video size standard
YouTube live streams now support HDRIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Starting today, YouTube creators can live-stream their videos in high dynamic range (HDR), the company has..
The Verge
Facebook enters cloud gaming with different services than competitors
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:13Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources