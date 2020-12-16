Current and prev-gen. iPad Pro models up to $370 off in early B&H Christmas sale

Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

B&H is discounting current and previous-generation iPad Pro models as part of its before Christmas sale. You can save *up to $370 off* the regular going rate with 2020 models *dropping $100 in price* and previous-generation configurations seeing the larger sale numbers. Amazon is price-matching select offers on 2020 models. Free overnight shipping is available at B&H on any items currently in-stock.



Apple’s 2020 iPad Pro features a new camera system with 12 and 10MP lenses and a LiDAR scanner support on the back. Face ID is another standout here, doing away with any physical buttons for an even sleeker design. USB-C connectivity, 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 support, and up to 10-hours of battery life round out the list of notable specs. Learn more in our hands-on review.



more…