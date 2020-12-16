Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Current and prev-gen. iPad Pro models up to $370 off in early B&H Christmas sale

9to5Toys Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
B&H is discounting current and previous-generation iPad Pro models as part of its before Christmas sale. You can save *up to $370 off* the regular going rate with 2020 models *dropping $100 in price* and previous-generation configurations seeing the larger sale numbers. Amazon is price-matching select offers on 2020 models. Free overnight shipping is available at B&H on any items currently in-stock.

Apple’s 2020 iPad Pro features a new camera system with 12 and 10MP lenses and a LiDAR scanner support on the back. Face ID is another standout here, doing away with any physical buttons for an even sleeker design. USB-C connectivity, 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 support, and up to 10-hours of battery life round out the list of notable specs. Learn more in our hands-on review.

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

First Jeep® Wrangler 4xe Rolls Off the Line - Chuck Padden, Plant manager [Video]

First Jeep® Wrangler 4xe Rolls Off the Line - Chuck Padden, Plant manager

The Jeep® brand has introduced its new Wrangler 4xe, marking the arrival of the most capable, technically advanced and eco-friendly Wrangler ever. Jeep Wrangler 4xe models will be available in Europe,..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:28Published
Dreaming of a Dyson Hair Dryer for Christmas? Now’s Your Time to Snag One [Video]

Dreaming of a Dyson Hair Dryer for Christmas? Now’s Your Time to Snag One

Other styling tools, including the top-rated Airwrap Styler and Coralle Straightener, are also on sale right now.

Credit: Better Homes & Gardens     Duration: 00:56Published
Bath & Body Works Just Released 100+ New Christmas Candles [Video]

Bath & Body Works Just Released 100+ New Christmas Candles

The brand just released more than 500 holiday products—and all 3-wick candles are on sale!

Credit: Better Homes & Gardens     Duration: 00:52Published