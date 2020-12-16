Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Stardew Valley, To the Moon, AR-kid Space, more

9to5Toys Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
All of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking. Along with the up to *$370* in savings on iPad Pro we spotted this morning, we are also tracking some solid price drops on apps and games courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. Most notably, the brilliant Stardew Valley is now matching its all-time low at just *$4*, which is about 50% below the regular price tag and only the second time we’ve seen it down this low in 2020. Other highlights of today’s collection include To the Moon, AR-kid: Space, and more. Hit the fold for a closer look. 

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Published
News video: NBC 26 weather forecast

NBC 26 weather forecast 04:37

 There could be a few flakes that sneak in off of Lake Michigan tonight. Lows will be in the low-20s. It's more of the same for your Thursday with a few flakes possible. Highs will be in the low-30s again. Temperatures get back into the upper 30s by the end of the work week with a few breaks of...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Brands Want To Measure CTV Like TV: iSpot.tv’s Muller [Video]

Brands Want To Measure CTV Like TV: iSpot.tv’s Muller

SEATTLE - Nielsen may have this week announced its plan introduce the holy grail of media measurement - unified cross-screen measurement - but, with the plan's full implementation four years away,..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 05:58Published
Peach & Lily curates the best Korean beauty products, like its brand-new glass skin water-gel moisturizer [Video]

Peach & Lily curates the best Korean beauty products, like its brand-new glass skin water-gel moisturizer

Peach & Lily has an amazing curation of the best Korean beauty products from amazing brands. It also carries its own lines, Peach Slices and the Peach & Lily Collection. The Peach & Lily Collection..

Credit: In the Know: Finds     Duration: 01:00Published
Joann inspires you to learn, create and spread Holiday joy [Video]

Joann inspires you to learn, create and spread Holiday joy

If you have a knack for DIY projects, crafts, and sewing, Joann has everything you might need. Shop for the best deals on jewelry making kits, silk florals, and holiday crafts. Joann can even..

Credit: In the Know: Finds     Duration: 00:56Published

Related news from verified sources

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Ticket to Earth, Among the Stars, Homo Machina, more

 It is now time for Thursday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. We still have a solid deal on the brilliant Stardew Valley down below as well as a host of KORG’s...
9to5Toys