Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Stardew Valley, To the Moon, AR-kid Space, more
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 () All of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking. Along with the up to *$370* in savings on iPad Pro we spotted this morning, we are also tracking some solid price drops on apps and games courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. Most notably, the brilliant Stardew Valley is now matching its all-time low at just *$4*, which is about 50% below the regular price tag and only the second time we’ve seen it down this low in 2020. Other highlights of today’s collection include To the Moon, AR-kid: Space, and more. Hit the fold for a closer look.
