The Mandalorian collides with the broader Star Wars universe in its season 2 finale

The Verge Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
The Mandalorian collides with the broader Star Wars universe in its season 2 finaleImage: Lucasfilm Ltd.

As expected, The Mandalorian’s finale culminated in a dramatic showdown between Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) — aka, Mando — and Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) over the fate of Grogu (née Baby Yoda). But “The Rescue” didn’t just run into the expected complications for an assault on a massive Imperial cruiser: it also ran into the mainstream Star Wars universe in the biggest way yet.

*Warning: Spoilers for the entirety of **The Mandalorian** season 2 and **Star Wars: The Last Jedi **follow**. *

Par for the course for Mando, though, things didn’t go quite as planned. While the armored hero did succeed in saving his adopted son, it came at a bittersweet cost: Grogu’s earlier callout for any other Jedi was answered by none other than Luke Skywalker (Mark...
