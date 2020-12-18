Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Samsung’s popular Galaxy S20 FE starts getting its Android 11 update

9to5Google Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
The more affordable but still excellent Galaxy S20 FE is one of our favorite Samsung phones of the year, which had us a bit disappointed that it was left out of Samsung’s initial Android 11 rollout. Now, Samsung is starting to roll Android 11 and One UI 3.0 to the Galaxy S20 FE.

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7: Affordable Android but a lackluster screen [Video]

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7: Affordable Android but a lackluster screen

The Galaxy Tab A7 is currently on sale for a mere $155, making it a competitor for Amazon's Kindle Fire 10 HD. The Tab A7 feels remarkably well built for that price, but it's held back by an LCD screen..

Credit: Engadget Review [Engadget AOL]     Duration: 06:55Published
Samsung may launch flagship phone early - sources [Video]

Samsung may launch flagship phone early - sources

Samsung Electronics may launch its next flagship Galaxy S smartphones more than a month earlier than expected in a bid to grab market share from Huawei and fend off competition from Apple, three..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:24Published

Related news from verified sources

Samsung Ships Android 11 Update, Android Auto Users Be Warned: Not a Smooth Ride

Samsung Ships Android 11 Update, Android Auto Users Be Warned: Not a Smooth Ride Samsung has officially started rolling out the Android 11 update to the first wave of devices, with the Galaxy Note20 series receiving it as we speak in certain...
autoevolution