Samsung’s popular Galaxy S20 FE starts getting its Android 11 update
Friday, 18 December 2020 () The more affordable but still excellent Galaxy S20 FE is one of our favorite Samsung phones of the year, which had us a bit disappointed that it was left out of Samsung’s initial Android 11 rollout. Now, Samsung is starting to roll Android 11 and One UI 3.0 to the Galaxy S20 FE.
