Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

ET Weekend Deals: $50 Off Apple MacBook Pro M1 Chip, Samsung Galaxy S20 5G 128GB Smartphone for $799

ExtremeTech Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
ET Weekend Deals: $50 Off Apple MacBook Pro M1 Chip, Samsung Galaxy S20 5G 128GB Smartphone for $799Christmas is nearly here, and now for a limited time you can get one of Apple's new MacBook Pro laptops equipped with the company's revolutionary M1 chip with a $50 discount. This is the first discount we've seen on the new MacBook Pro, and it's an excellent time to upgrade. If you hurry, you may also be able to get it in time for Christmas.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Silicon Version Of Premiere Pro In Beta [Video]

Silicon Version Of Premiere Pro In Beta

Silicon Version Of Premiere Pro In Beta

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:28Published
Apple AirPods Are Only $140 Right Now — Plus Other Record-Shattering Apple Deals for Cyber [Video]

Apple AirPods Are Only $140 Right Now — Plus Other Record-Shattering Apple Deals for Cyber

These are the 20 best Apple deals right now from Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy.

Credit: Travel & Leisure     Duration: 00:49Published
Apple's Mac launch event: New MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac Mini pack its first in-house chip [Video]

Apple's Mac launch event: New MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac Mini pack its first in-house chip

Tech giant Apple in an event on Tuesday announced Apple has officially unveiled three new pieces of hardware: the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and the Mac Mini. All of them pack the company's new silicon..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:09Published