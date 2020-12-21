Best Buy’s last chance holiday sale goes live with deals on Apple Watch, HDTVs, more

Global  
 

9to5Toys Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Best Buy is starting out the week by kicking off a new Last Chance savings event on a selection of Apple gear, HDTVs, smart home devices, and much more. Free next-day delivery is available in orders over $35, with some items even being eligible for same-day shipping, as well. You can also take advantage of curb-side pickup. So if you’re still looking to cross some names off the holiday shopping list, there’s still time left to put the perfect gift under the tree. Head below for all of our top picks from the Best Buy last chance sale.

