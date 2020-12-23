Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $35, Sonic Mania $10, more
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 () As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for *$34.99 shipped* on PS4/PS5 and Xbox One/Series X. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $60, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we have tracked on the latest entry in the long-running Assassin’s Creed franchise. This time around, players live out the viking fantasy, leading epic raids on Saxon fortresses across the kingdoms of England. Players will also have to build-up their clan’s settlement with various infrastructure as they build a new home and uncover new secrets of the Assassin’s order. Down below, you’ll find deals on Sonic Mania, Octopath Traveler, The Last of Us Part II, Super Mario Odyssey, Ghost of Tsushima, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Axiom Verge, Celeste, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold Edition, and much more.
