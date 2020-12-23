Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $35, Sonic Mania $10, more

9to5Toys Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $35, Sonic Mania $10, moreAs part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for *$34.99 shipped* on PS4/PS5 and Xbox One/Series X. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $60, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we have tracked on the latest entry in the long-running Assassin’s Creed franchise. This time around, players live out the viking fantasy, leading epic raids on Saxon fortresses across the kingdoms of England. Players will also have to build-up their clan’s settlement with various infrastructure as they build a new home and uncover new secrets of the Assassin’s order. Down below, you’ll find deals on Sonic Mania, Octopath Traveler, The Last of Us Part II, Super Mario Odyssey, Ghost of Tsushima, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Axiom Verge, Celeste, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold Edition, and much more.

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WatchMojo - Published
News video: The 10 Worst Things About Assassin's Creed Valhalla

The 10 Worst Things About Assassin's Creed Valhalla 10:03

 We're not saying it's a bad game, but Assassin's Creed Valhalla definitely isn't perfect. For this list, we’ll be looking at the weakest aspects in this open-world adventure game and how they held it back from being considered a classic.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

10 Games That Do Norse Mythology Right [Video]

10 Games That Do Norse Mythology Right

Valhalla looks down proudly on these video games! For this video, we’ll be looking at games filled with all the daring Vikings, powerful Gods, and terrifying creatures straight out of myth.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 08:07Published
10 Times Assassin's Creed Infiltrated Other Games [Video]

10 Times Assassin's Creed Infiltrated Other Games

Assassin's Creed characters have been featured in a ton of other games and franchises! For this list, we’ll be looking at the most surprising, exciting and generally badass Assassin’s Creed..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:07Published
Americans looking to overhaul their finances in 2021 [Video]

Americans looking to overhaul their finances in 2021

2020 has taken its toll and Americans are looking at the 2021 new year for a fresh start in one particular area.According to new research, 73% of Americans have a New Year's resolution this year that..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published

Related news from verified sources

Today’s best game deals: COD Black Ops Cold War $45, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $45, more

 As part of today’s best game deals, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is now available in digital form on PS4 and Xbox One for *$44.99 shipped* courtesy of PSN...
9to5Toys

Today’s best game deals: Watch Dogs Legion $30, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $40, more

 As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Watch Dogs Legion on PS4, PS5, and Xbox One/Series X for *$29.88 shipped*. Regularly $60, this is...
9to5Toys

Best Android app deals of the day: Reigns, Beholder 2, Templar Battleforce, Witcheye, more

 It is now time for all of the best Christmas Android game and app deals. After seeing a massive list of big-time price drops yesterday afternoon, the holiday...
9to5Toys