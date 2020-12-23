Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $35, Sonic Mania $10, more

10 Games That Do Norse Mythology Right



Valhalla looks down proudly on these video games! For this video, we’ll be looking at games filled with all the daring Vikings, powerful Gods, and terrifying creatures straight out of myth. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 08:07 Published 1 day ago

10 Times Assassin's Creed Infiltrated Other Games



Assassin's Creed characters have been featured in a ton of other games and franchises! For this list, we’ll be looking at the most surprising, exciting and generally badass Assassin’s Creed.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 10:07 Published 1 day ago