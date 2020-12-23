Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New York is the first state to temporarily ban facial recognition in schools

engadget Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
States and cities have banned facial recognition in government and law enforcement, but that’s now extending to the classroom. New York state has temporarily banned the use of facial recognition and other biometric technology in schools until either...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published
News video: Get a first look at the Times Square New Years Eve lights

Get a first look at the Times Square New Years Eve lights 00:56

 Get a close up look at the Times Square 2021 lights as the new year approaches.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Bittersweet': Nurse who received Moderna vaccine describes experience [Video]

'Bittersweet': Nurse who received Moderna vaccine describes experience

Arlene Ramirez, a New York nurse who was among the first to receive the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine, calls her experience receiving the vaccine “very bittersweet,” having lost her father to the virus..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 03:02Published
New York Labs Screening For New Variant Of COVID-19 [Video]

New York Labs Screening For New Variant Of COVID-19

The new, more contagious strain of COVID-19 is believed to already be in the United States. Health officials in the Tri-State Area are screening for this new variant, hoping to contain it before it..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:55Published
New York Weather: Slight Chance Of White Christmas? [Video]

New York Weather: Slight Chance Of White Christmas?

CBS2's Vanessa Murdock has more on the mixed bag of precipitation heading toward the Tri-State Area later this week. Here's your 11 p.m. forecast.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:04Published