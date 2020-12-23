DeepMind's latest AI can master games without being told their rules
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
In 2016, Alphabet's DeepMind came out with AlphaGo, an AI which consistently beat the best human Go players. One year later, the subsidiary went on to refine its work, creating AlphaGo Zero. Where its predecessor learned to play Go by observing amate...
In 2016, Alphabet's DeepMind came out with AlphaGo, an AI which consistently beat the best human Go players. One year later, the subsidiary went on to refine its work, creating AlphaGo Zero. Where its predecessor learned to play Go by observing amate...
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources