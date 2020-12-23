Studies find having COVID-19 may protect against reinfection Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

Two new studies give encouraging evidence that having COVID-19 may offer some protection against future infections. Researchers found that people who made antibodies to the coronavirus were much less likely to test positive again for up to six months and maybe longer.



The results bode well for vaccines, which provoke the immune system to make antibodies — substances that attach to a virus and help it be eliminated.



Researchers found that people with antibodies from natural infections were “at much lower risk ... on the order of the same kind of protection you’d get from an effective vaccine,” of getting the virus again, said Dr. Ned Sharpless, director of the U.S. National Cancer Institute.



“It’s very, very rare” to get reinfected, he said.



The institute's study had nothing to do with cancer — many federal researchers have shifted to coronavirus work because of the pandemic.



Both studies used two types of tests. One is a blood test for antibodies, which can linger for many months after infection. The other type of test uses nasal or other samples to detect the virus itself or bits of it, suggesting current or recent infection.



One study, published Wednesday by the New England Journal of Medicine, involved more than 12,500 health workers at Oxford University Hospitals in the United Kingdom. Among the 1,265 who had coronavirus antibodies at the outset, only two had positive results on tests to detect active infection in the following six months and neither developed symptoms.



That contrasts with the 11,364 workers who initially did not have antibodies; 223 of them tested positive for infection in the roughly six months that followed.



The National Cancer Institute study involved more than 3 million people who had antibody tests from two private labs in... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Rare sea turtles receive life-saving care at Institute for Marine Mammal Studies



Rare sea turtles receive life-saving care at Institute for Marine Mammal Studies Credit: WXXVDT2 Published 1 week ago Scientists Discover How Our Brains Realize When Something Is Different



When you notice something is different or out of place, like a picture on a wall that’s slightly tilted one day, your brain is actually doing something unique. Credit: AmazeLab Duration: 01:01 Published 1 week ago How is India celebrating digital Diwali?



Diwali, the festival of lights, is an important time for retailers in India to do brisk business. As the pandemic year drags on, the country has been grappling with Covid-19 cases while enduring one of.. Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 07:17 Published 1 week ago

