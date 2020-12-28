Ant Group ordered by China to reexamine its fintech businesses and return to its roots as a payments service Monday, 28 December 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

Ant Group Co has been ordered by the Central Bank of China to reexamine its fintech businesses, which include wealth management, consumer credit lending, insurance and more, and return to its roots as a payments service. Ant Group Co is one of Jack Ma’s most lucrative ventures. The central bank has said that Ant used its dominance to exclude its […] 👓 View full article

