iPhone deals start at $130 with various models discounted at Woot (Refurb)

Woot offers a selection of iPhones from *$130*. Our top pick is the certified refurbished iPhone X 256GB for *$389.99*. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $1,149, this offer drops from Apple’s current $679 refurbished listings and is $30 less than our previous mention. iPhone X sports Apple’s first edge-to-edge OLED display along with FaceID, a TrueDepth camera, and more. You can count on this device receiving software updates from Apple for years to come, as well. Includes a 90-day warranty with purchase. Browse through the rest of today’s sale here for more or head below the jump.



