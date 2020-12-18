Global  
 

Today only, Apple Watch and iPhones from $100: XS $405, 11 Pro $700, more (Refurb)

9to5Toys Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Today only, Woot is offering various refurbished iPhone and Apple Watch models from *$99.99*. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. You can pick up the iPhone XS from *$404.99*. That’s the second-best price we’ve tracked and down from the new condition starting price of $999. Each device offers a Super Retina display with OLED HDR panels. Inside, you’ll find Apple’s A12 Bionic chip with support for FaceID. There are 12 and 7MP cameras alongside support for wireless charging on the long list of notable specs. 90-day warranty included with purchase. More deals below.

more…
Today only, refurb Apple Watch Series 4 models start at $220

 Today only, Woot is offering certified refurbished Apple Watch Series 4 models that are marked down from *$219.99*. As a comparison, it originally sold for $399...
