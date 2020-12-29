Content creators can score a pair of 20-foot Roland mic cables at $30 today (50% off)

Today only, as part of its deals of the day, Musician’s Friend is now offering a 2-pack of 20-foot Roland Black Series XLR Microphone Cables for *$29.99 shipped*. Regularly $60, like it still fetches at Guitar Center, today’s deal is 50% off the going rate and the best price we can find. For comparison’s sake, Amazon charges $26 for a single 15-footer right now. Whether it’s for your home recording rig, that new mic you scored over Christmas, or for your podcast gear, the Black Series ships with a lifetime warranty and an “ultra-flexible” design that “eliminates” tangling. Features include oxygen-free copper core wire, high-density spiral shielding, and a low-capacitance design that “ensures full frequency reproduction and maximum dynamic.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.



