Cole Haan Refresh Sale takes extra 20% off: Boots, sneakers, loafers, more

Cole Haan’s Refresh Event takes an *extra 20% off* boots, sneakers, bags, and more with promo code *EXTRA* at checkout. Plus, you can find *up to 70% off* all sale items. Cole Haan Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Update your shoes for winter with the Gramercy Chukka Boots that can be dressed up or down seamlessly. This style can will pair nicely with jeans or khakis alike and they’re currently marked down to *$72*. For comparison, these boots are regularly priced at $320. They’re available in two color options and cushioned to promote all-day comfort. Rated 4.9/5 stars from Cole Haan customers. Find the rest of our top picks by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.



more…