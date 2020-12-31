Three Essential Things You Need to Know About Samsung Galaxy S21 Thursday, 31 December 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

Samsung Galaxy S21 is the next big launch in the mobile industry, and it's also expected to be one of the first new smartphones going live in 2021. And it's all because the South Koreans want to bring it to the market earlier than usual, especially as its predecessor hasn't sold exactly as anticipated. There are many reasons the Galaxy S20 didn't perform as well as expected, but the main is the one that kept us locked indoors for the last 10 months or so. Due to the pandemic, the smartphone market declined substantially, and the Galaxy S20 launched exactly at the worst possible time. So people could no longer go to a store to try out the Galaxy S20, which means the sales mostly relied on online experiences. But now the Galaxy S21 is ready to go live, and here are three essential things you need to know about it. Launching in January This time, the Galaxy S21 will go live in January, an unusual pick for Samsung given the company typically launc...

