There’s a glimmer of hope for the collapsed Arecibo Observatory telescope as 2020 draws to a close. El Nuevo Dia reports that Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vázquez has signed an executive order approving $8 million to help rebuild the radio telescope. I...Full Article
Puerto Rico commits $8 million to rebuild Arecibo telescope
engadget 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
RIP Arecibo telescope — you’ll be missed
The Next Web
The Arecibo radio telescope in Puerto Rico was the largest telescope in the world for decades. Several discoveries were made using..
-
Puerto Rico commits $8 million to clean-up debris and plan for rebuild Arecibo telescope
Upworthy
-
China Announces Plans to Allow International Access to Giant Radio Telescope
VOA News
-
New satellite images show the Arecibo Observatory before and after its violent collapse in Puerto Rico
Business Insider
-
A 1,000-foot-wide telescope collapsed in Puerto Rico
Mashable
You might like
More coverage
Watch: Enormous radio telescope, featured in Hollywood films, collapses in Puerto Rico
Euronews English
The Arecibo Observatory was featured in Hollywood films including "Contact" in 1997 and the James Bond film "Goldeneye" in 1995.