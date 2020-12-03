Puerto Rico: The moment the Arecibo Observatory telescope collapsed
Video shows one of the world's largest telescopes at Puerto Rico's Arecibo Observatory come crashing down. ......
Arecibo Observatory Radio observatory in Arecibo, Puerto Rico
One of world's largest telescopes collapses in Puerto RicoThe telescope at the Arecibo Observatory fell Tuesday, ending 57 years of astronomical discoveries.
CBS News
Dramatic video shows collapse at Arecibo ObservatoryAlready slated for demolition after earlier cable failures, the collapse marked the end of the road for the fabled observatory.
CBS News
Drone footage shows the shocking collapse of the Arecibo ObservatoryToday, the National Science Foundation (NSF) released shocking footage of the collapse of the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico. The video, captured on December..
The Verge
Puerto Rico Caribbean island unincorporated territory of the United States of America
Damaged Puerto Rico radio telescope collapsesStunning footage captured the collape of a huge, already damaged radio telescope in Puerto Rico on Tuesday. The telescope has played a key role in astronomical..
USATODAY.com
