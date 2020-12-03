Global  
 

Puerto Rico: The moment the Arecibo Observatory telescope collapsed

WorldNews Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Puerto Rico: The moment the Arecibo Observatory telescope collapsedVideo shows one of the world's largest telescopes at Puerto Rico's Arecibo Observatory come crashing down. ......
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: WEB EXTRA: Caught On Camera Moment Radio Telescope Collapses

WEB EXTRA: Caught On Camera Moment Radio Telescope Collapses 00:22

 The National Science Foundation released video of the moment the damaged Arecibo Observatory radio telescope collapsed in Puerto Rico. It happened on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

Arecibo Observatory Radio observatory in Arecibo, Puerto Rico

One of world's largest telescopes collapses in Puerto Rico

 The telescope at the Arecibo Observatory fell Tuesday, ending 57 years of astronomical discoveries.
CBS News

Dramatic video shows collapse at Arecibo Observatory

 Already slated for demolition after earlier cable failures, the collapse marked the end of the road for the fabled observatory.
CBS News

Drone footage shows the shocking collapse of the Arecibo Observatory

 Today, the National Science Foundation (NSF) released shocking footage of the collapse of the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico. The video, captured on December..
The Verge

Puerto Rico Caribbean island unincorporated territory of the United States of America

Damaged Puerto Rico radio telescope collapses

 Stunning footage captured the collape of a huge, already damaged radio telescope in Puerto Rico on Tuesday. The telescope has played a key role in astronomical..
USATODAY.com

Observatory Telescope Collapses

Observatory Telescope Collapses

A radio telescope in Puerto Rico is completely destroyed after collapsing. The 900-ton receiver platform plummeted more than 400 feet, crashing onto the reflector dish below.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:06Published
Huge Arecibo observatory which featured in Bond film collapses | Oneindia News

Huge Arecibo observatory which featured in Bond film collapses | Oneindia News

A massive observatory in Puerto Rico which had featured in a James Bond movie and contributed to decades of research has collapsed. The news of the collapse comes just weeks after it was announced that..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:30Published
Scientists Discover Strange New Tentacled, Gelatinous Creature at the Bottom of the Ocean

Scientists Discover Strange New Tentacled, Gelatinous Creature at the Bottom of the Ocean

On a deep dive off the coast of Puerto Rico in 2015, scientists with the NOAA discovered a brand new species of comb jelly at the bottom of the ocean. Meet Duobrachium sparksae, the first species to be..

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 00:59Published

Massive Puerto Rico telescope featured in James Bond movie collapses

 In November, the engineering reviews and the University of Central Florida concluded that efforts to repair the structure would be too dangerous and that it...
Hindu Also reported by •UpworthyUSATODAY.comCBC.caCBS NewsNYTimes.comBBC News

One of world's largest telescopes collapses in Puerto Rico

 The telescope at the Arecibo Observatory fell Tuesday, ending 57 years of astronomical discoveries.
CBS News Also reported by •NPRNew Zealand HeraldMashableNYTimes.com

Arecibo Radio Telescope in Puerto Rico, Collapses After Gashes Were Made on Reflector

Arecibo Radio Telescope in Puerto Rico, Collapses After Gashes Were Made on Reflector The Arecibo Radio Telescope in Puerto Rico that was damaged previously is already collapsed. It ends fifty years of discovery after it fell on the forest floor...
HNGN Also reported by •MashableNYTimes.comBBC NewsCBS News