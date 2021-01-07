Elon Musk has overtaken Jeff Bezos to become the world's richest person, worth an estimated US$189bn (NZ$193bn), after his electric car firm Tesla surged in value, briefly surpassing Facebook. According to Bloomberg, which tracks...Full Article
Elon Musk overtakes Jeff Bezos to become world's richest person
Video: here's a look at Tesla's Elon Musk. The SpaceX founder is now wealthier than Amazon's Jeff Besos.
