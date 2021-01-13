Ubisoft is making an open-world Star Wars game

Photo by Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images



The studio behind The Division is making a game set in a galaxy far, far away, according to a report from Wired. Today, Ubisoft announced that its Swedish studio Massive Entertainment is making an open-world video game that’s set in the Star Wars universe.



There are no details on when the game will launch, on what platforms, or what slice of the Star Wars universe it will explore. The game will be built using Ubisoft’s own Snowdrop engine, which is best known as the tech behind The Division series.



Earlier this week, Disney rebranded its game division to Lucasfilm Games for what it described as “a new era.” Since then, the company announced not only Ubisoft’s Star Wars game, but also an Indiana Jones title from Bethesda studio...