Logitech’s Combo Touch Keyboard Folio for latest iPad, more on sale from $109

Amazon offers the Logitech Combo Touch 9.7-inch iPad Keyboard Folio for *$135.99 shipped*. Down from $150, today’s offer is the one of the very first price cuts we’ve seen on the accessory and marks the second-best discount to date. Logitech’s Combo Touch covers both the front and back of Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad with a folio design that packs a built-in keyboard with trackpack. Relying on Apple’s Smart Connector, you won’t have to fuss with Bluetooth or remembering to recharge the battery. There’s also an integrated multi-angle kickstand here, as well. Rated 4.7/5 stars from 550 customers and you can check out our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more.



