iPhone 12 Pro Max bests Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S21 Ultra in drop test [Video]

Apple upped the iPhone 12’s durability last year with a ceramic shield on top of what’s likely custom Gorilla Glass. It’s proven to be highly durable and now we’ve got a look at how Samsung’s latest flagship Galaxy S21 Ultra stacks up against the iPhone 12 Pro Max in a detailed drop test. Samsung’s latest couldn’t stand up to drops like the 12 Pro Max, and may even be less durable than its S20 Ultra predecessor.



