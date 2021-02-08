Samsung Releases Major Discounts for the Galaxy S21 Lineup

Samsung launched the Galaxy S21 lineup with much fanfare last month, and the device started shipping in late January, yet the South Koreans are already releasing the first major price cuts for the entire series. The discounts are currently available in Samsung’s Amazon store and are targeted at all three models in the Galaxy S21 lineup, namely the standard version, the S21+, and the S21 Ultra. Needless to say, the base Galaxy S21 remains the most affordable model, but while the pricing originally started at $799, you can now get the device at no less than $699 thanks to a $100 price cut. The same for the 256GB version, which can be yours from Amazon for $749. The S21+ comes with a $200 price cut, so while the original model was priced at $999 after the launch, Samsung’s Amazon store is now selling it from $8799. The 256GB version can be yours for $849. And last but not least, the Ultra, which is the best of the best right now, is also getting a $200 price cut, wi...