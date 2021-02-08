Samsung’s all-new Galaxy S21/+/Ultra see very first discounts at up to $200 off

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for *$999.99 shipped*. Also at B&H for the same price. Down from its $1,200 going rate, today’s offer is good for the very first price cut we’ve seen and amounts to $200 in savings. Samsung’s latest flagship smartphone delivers a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display that’s powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC and backed by 12GB of RAM. Galaxy S21 Ultra also delivers the most capable camera array of the lineup with a quad-sensor system, as well as S Pen support to complete the package. As a #1 new release, ratings are still rolling in. But you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look before checking out the other Galaxy S21 deals below.



