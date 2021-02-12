Today’s best game deals: Immortals Fenyx Rising $30, Borderlands 3 $10, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Immortals Fenyx Rising for *$29.99 shipped* on PS4, PS5, Xbox consoles, and Nintendo Switch. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $60, today’s deal is within cents of the lowest we have tracked on all platforms and is now matching the current eShop Valentine’s Day pricing. Players wield the powers of the Gods in this one, including “Achilles’ sword and Daidalos’ wings, to “battle powerful enemies and solve ancient puzzles.” The game spans a stylized open world across seven regions filled with giant monsters to fell including Cyclops and Medusa. Down below you’ll find notable deals on titles like Borderlands 3 with next generation upgrades, Cave Story+, Persona 5 Strikers, Star Wars: Squadrons, and much more.



