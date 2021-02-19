Stream the Sonic The Hedgehog movie for FREE via Amazon Prime and Hulu right now

Just after Netflix confirmed a new 3D animated series and with the sequel set for release next year, you can now stream Sonic The Hedgehog for *FREE* via Amazon Prime Video and over on Hulu. You’ll need to have an active Prime membership or be a subscriber on Hulu to access it, but Sonic and Jim Carrey’s take on the evil genius Dr. Robotnik are now free for your streaming pleasure on both services for the first time. Head below for more details.



more…