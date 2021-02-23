LinkedIn is down so you can’t add anyone to your professional network

Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images



LinkedIn is currently down worldwide, affecting users on both mobile and desktop. The Microsoft-owned social network first started experiencing issues around 2PM ET, and LinkedIn has confirmed it’s working on bringing the site back online.



“Some members may be experiencing an issue with accessing LinkedIn on mobile and desktop,” says a LinkedIn Twitter post. “We’re working on this as we speak and will provide updates as we have them.”







Some members may be experiencing an issue with accessing LinkedIn on mobile and desktop. We’re working on this as we speak and will provide updates as we have them. Thanks for your patience!



— LinkedIn Help (@LinkedInHelp) February 23, 2021



It’s rare for LinkedIn to experience outages, and it’s not...