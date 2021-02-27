Samsung Galaxy A51 packs four cameras, a Super AMOLED display, more: $300 (Reg. $400)

Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy A51 128GB Unlocked Smartphone for *$299.99 shipped*. That’s $100 off the typical rate there and is within $15 of the lowest price we have tracked. When it comes to affordable smartphones that are packed with features, the Samsung A Series is here to save the day. This is among the latest models in the lineup and it’s comprised of a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen, quad-camera array, and microSD card input which paves the way for up to 512GB of additional storage. Unlike iPhone, you’ll find not only face-unlocking tech, but also a fingerprint sensor, allowing you to double-up on security or use whichever is best at the current moment. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Learn more in our review.



